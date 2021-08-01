ADVERTISEMENT

Leo Crawford served our country in the United States Army. Name: Leo H. Crawford Born: June 8, 1932 Died: June 14, 2021 Hometown: DuBois, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Leo was a combat veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. He also served the community through his membership with St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-korean-war-veteran-leo-crawford/