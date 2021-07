ADVERTISEMENT

Mapel Marie Primm, age 78 of DuBois, PA, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born on March 11, 1943, on Chisel Finger Ridge, Wetzel County, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Mildred Marie Pittman. She had worked for many years at the J.C. Penney Company both downtown and at the DuBois Mall. Mapel […]

