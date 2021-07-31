ADVERTISEMENT

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Jefferson County Commissioners approved a Hotel Tax Marketing Grant application by the Jefferson County Historical Society in the amount of $706.33 for their Third Annual Family Bicycle Ride on Sunday, September 19. The funds will be used for marketing the event to potential riders outside of the local area. This family-friendly event will take place […]

