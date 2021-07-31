Wireless Zone® Foundation for Giving expects to distribute more than $675,000 in donations in 2019

ROCKY HILL, Conn. – Each year, Wireless Zone®, the nation’s largest wireless retail franchise offering exclusive Verizon products and services, is showcasing the company’s commitment to local communities by giving back to charities across the nation through the Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving®.

The foundation was founded in 2003 after the company identified a need and desire to give back to the communities it serves. In 2019, Wireless Zone announced that it will be donating more than $675,000 in grants thanks to its dedicated system of franchisees.

“Wireless Zone® is a franchise, supported by small business owners that live, work and employ within the local region. The Wireless Zone® Foundation for Giving echoes this community-centric approach,” said Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving President, Brian Murtari.

“Because of this, we are continuously looking for ways to give back in the areas in which Wireless Zone operates. Every year, Wireless Zone’s Foundation for Giving asks our owners to nominate a local charity, so that each store has the opportunity to help their local community. We are on target to have a lifetime donation total of over $6 million by year-end.”

Wireless Zone® has long-standing relationships with nationally-recognized charities such as Autism Speaks, Make-A-Wish, Feeding America, Children’s Tumor Foundation and Veterans Leadership Program.

The company also supports a wide range of locally-focused organizations such as Centre Helps, Stray Cat Central, Elk County Humane Society and Clearfield’s own CAST.

??CAST is an arts center in the heart of Clearfield. The mission of CAST is to foster the promotion of community interest in theatre, art, music, dance, photography and theatrical production for educational, civic and benevolent purposes.

“Giving back is a great opportunity for our community to come together, especially during this time of year when the need is high,” said Calvin Walls, Store Manager, Wireless Zone of Clearfield and St. Marys.

“We chose to nominate CAST, because of the important work that they’re doing for our community year after year. Through our fundraising efforts, we were able to provide a generous donation, providing them with an opportunity to continue changing the lives of others in Clearfield and surrounding areas.”

The Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving is just one of the many ways Wireless Zone gives back to the communities it serves throughout the year. Wireless Zone® also supports system-wide initiatives such as an annual backpack giveaway and Toys for Tots drive, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to the communities in which it does business.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, visit http://wirelesszone.com/foundation/.