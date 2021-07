ADVERTISEMENT

David William Croxton, 81, of Brookville, PA, was called “home” to meet his Creator on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after many years of illness due to kidney cancer and strokes. He was born on November 6, 1939, to the late James and Anna (Macon) Croxton in McKees Rocks, PA. He married Judith Salay on February 13, 1960, at St. Mark’s […]

