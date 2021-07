ADVERTISEMENT

William J. Williams, 90, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Laurelbrook Landing, Brookville. Mr. Williams was born on December 23, 1930, in Punxsutawney, the son of the late Alice (Salvaggio) and McVay Williams. On October 20, 1956, he married Helen Jean Williams, who preceded him in death on February 6, 2017. Mr. Williams was a proud […]

