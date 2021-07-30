ADVERTISEMENT

PSP Clearfield

State police responded to a burglary in progress on Hannah St. in Woodward Twp. According to the report, Shannon Irwin, 32, of Houtzdale had pushed in a window mounted AC unit and crawled through a bedroom window. The home owners, who were home and asleep in their bedroom, detained Irwin until troopers arrived. Criminal trespass, criminal mischief, possession of a small amount of marijuana and public intoxication charges have been filed.

State police are investigating an incident of ID theft where a fraudulent unemployment benefit claim was opened with the victim’s permission.

State police responded to a single vehicle accident on I-80 near mile marker 115. The driver of the vehicle failed to maintain the lane and traveled up an embankment and impacted with multiple large rocks and overturned. The driver and a passenger were transported to Altoona Hospital for treatment. The vehicle sustained major damage and was towed from the scene.

State police charged Richard Hollabaugh, 51 of Morrisdale with terroristic threats and harassment after he sent messages to a female victim stating that he was going to cause serious harm to the victim. Hollabaugh was placed in the Clearfield Co. Jail. Charges have been filed.

State police responded to an accident on I-80 at mile marker 127 when the driver of a 2020 Chrysler Voyager impacted the rear end of another vehicle travel west. Minor injuries were reported.

Lawrence Twp.

Police responded to a three vehicle accident on SR 879. The operator of 2007 Pontiac G5 failed to yield to an on-coming vehicle and was struck in the rear passenger side causing the vehicle to strike a third vehicle. No injuries were reported. Vehicles one and two were towed from the scene. The third vehicle was operable. The driver of Pontiac was cited for the traffic offense.