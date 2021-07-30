CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation is ready to accept applications for the 2021 CCCF Grant Program.

Last year, the grant program awarded over $20,000 to projects that benefitted communities across Clearfield County and, since inception, has awarded over $122,000 in total funding.

Application forms can be downloaded from the Web site at http://clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org/forms-downloads or can be requested by e-mail at cccfexecdir@outlook.com.

The deadline for submission of the completed applications is Friday, Sept. 24. After the applications are submitted, the CCCF Grant Committee will review and score the applications, then make recommendations to the CCCF Board of Directors who will award the grants during their October board meeting.

For 2021, the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors is encouraging community groups to submit applications that will have a real impact on communities.

The Charitable Foundation specifically encourages projects that will have a positive impact on the youth in communities and like to see participation from groups that have never applied before.

CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken said: “The CCCF grant program has funded some worthy projects in recent years, and we want to continue helping with community projects all over Clearfield County.

“The goal for the grants is to make an impact that will meet specific needs and provide solutions that will make our communities better.

“The CCCF Board and our Grant Committee is very interested in seeing new and innovative ideas submitted for consideration.”

To be eligible for a grant award, applying agencies/organizations must provide services in local communities and to citizens of Clearfield County.

Priority is given to projects that have potential for long-term impact, support the county’s overall needs, do not duplicate other services and will aid residents not currently being served.

Grant funding will not be awarded to cover ongoing operational costs for any organization.

The grants are funded by the Charitable Foundation’s Community Fund along with several individual endowment funds that were set up in the name of certain individuals interested in helping their communities and projects across the county.

Additionally, the CCL Donor Designated Fund was established for projects in Clearfield Borough, Curwensville Borough and Lawrence Township and the Sara Jane Mattern Fund was established by the Mattern estate to fund annual grants to four specific organizations in Osceola Mills.

For those interested in supporting the Charitable Foundation Grant Program or any of our endowment or scholarship funds, contributions may be made at the Web site http://clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org.

Online donations are processed through a secure Paypal account. Donations can also be mailed to: Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Please designate on the check memo line the fund you would like your donation credited to.

The foundation also welcomes inquiries from those interested in establishing endowment or scholarship funds to benefit local communities and organizations.