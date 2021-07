ADVERTISEMENT

Blaine W. VanHorn, 93, of Smicksburg, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home. He was born January 26, 1928, in Smicksburg, a son of the late Irene (Simpson) and Harry VanHorn. On December 25, 1947, he married Ruth E. Waltz, who survives. Blaine attended Spring Church Church of God and was a member of the VFW and the American […]

