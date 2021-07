ADVERTISEMENT

Shelly Marie Fetterman, 57, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 26, 2021. She was born in Brookville on May 02, 1964, a daughter of the late Stanley Dale Black and Carolyn Frances (Sloam) Black. She was Catholic by faith. Shelly was a 1983 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. On March 05, 1982, she married the […]

