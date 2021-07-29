ADVERTISEMENT

INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana-based State Police and Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr. are saddened to report that following an urgent search yesterday evening, Lenny Hatinda, 5, of Indiana, PA, was found and was later pronounced deceased. A family member had reported Hatinda missing yesterday evening after he had walked away from his home and did not return. At approximately […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/missing-5-year-old-juvenile-found-deceased-following-urgent-search/