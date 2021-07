ADVERTISEMENT

Franklin C. Meals, Jr., 19, of Marienville, died July 25, 2021. Born on June 11, 2002 in Warren, Pa., he was the son of Franklin C. Meals, Sr. and Christina Miller. He was a 2020 graduate of East Forest School and had recently completed his freshman year at Clarion University, majoring in Business Administration, while working at Applebee’s. While in […]

