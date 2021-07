ADVERTISEMENT

Debra A. Priddy, 62, of DuBois, PA died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on August 2, 1958 in Clearfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late Perry R. and Marie (Barrett) Dickey. She was married to Donald Priddy who preceded her in death. Debra was a homemaker. She is survived by one son, Stephen […]

