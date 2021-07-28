ADVERTISEMENT

Cole Miller was the recipient of the inaugural Hollidaysburg YMCA Boys High School Summer League Sportsmanship Award.

Photo by Eve Siegel

This summer basketball league is comprised of 14 local high school boys basketball teams from across five different counties. The honoree of the Sportsmanship Award was voted on by the Hollidaysburg YMCA League directors and basketball officials. The recipient of the award must have demonstrated qualities of outstanding character, integrity, and a positive attitude while being respectful both on and off of the basketball court.

Supervisor of basketball officials at the Hollidaysburg YMCA Boys High School Summer League, Dave “Wally” Reimer, stated; “Cole Miller was an obvious choice for our first annual sportsmanship award at the YMCA. He was not only an outstanding skilled player but displayed characteristics of sportsmanship at a high level.”

For his selfless efforts, Cole earned the following: a framed certificate, athletic screen printed shorts, and a $25 gift card to Sheetz.