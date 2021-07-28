ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Corner Concert Series is halfway through its summer season.

This Friday evening, the band, “Not Ashamed,” promises to be a powerful time of encouragement for everyone.

You’re invited to relax and enjoy live music every Friday, starting at 7 p.m. under the gazebo in Lower Witmer Park in Clearfield.

This summer, funds are being raised for R.E.S.T., Resources to Encourage, Support and Transform Kinship Families.

More information about this much-needed service to the community can be found at restfamilies.org and on Facebook @kinshipfamilyservicesinpa.

The schedule for upcoming shows is as follows:

July 30 – Not Ashamed (Sponsored by Swisher Concrete)

Aug. 6 – Stoneman (Sponsored by Swisher Concrete)

Aug. 13 – TBD

Aug. 20 – HellBent (Sponsored by BioGraphics)

Aug. 27 – Heather Olson (Sponsored by Swisher Concrete)

Sept. 3 – Scott McCracken (Sponsored by BioGraphics)

Follow @cornerconcerts on Facebook for videos and updates.