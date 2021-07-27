ADVERTISEMENT

The last day to reserve a t-shirt size is Aug. 1

CLEARFIELD – A fiesta will explode in Clearfield with the return of the popular Taco Tour, from 2 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, August 28 to benefit the Clearfield Food Pantry.

Participating restaurants include 120 Pub & Grub, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Legends Sports Bar, Mary’s Place, St. Charles Café, The After Dark, The Toasted Monkey, Sons & Daughters of Italy, and the Clearfield Elks.

Tickets include:

signature tacos at each restaurant (one complimentary per stop);

an official Taco Tour T-shirt**;

tour drink specials at every stop;

tour map and stamp card; and

entertainment at various venues.

**T-shirt size guaranteed if ordered by Aug. 1, 2021.

This is a “free-flowing” event; however, you must be 21 years of age or older to participate.

Tickets are $25 per person, and may be purchased online. Only a limited number of tickets will be sold. Please visit the event page for more information.