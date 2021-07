ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Anne Keller, 68, of DuBois, PA died Monday, July 26, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on June 3, 1953 in Butler, PA, she was the daughter of the late Aloysius and Wilma (Barleman) McGowan. On February 28, 1999 she married her husband of 22 years, Stephen Keller, Sr. He survives. Mary Anne recently retired as the owner […]

