CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Fair & Park Board has announced the lineup for the upcoming county fair parade Aug. 2

The parade will step off at 6 p.m. in downtown Clearfield. Participants may begin to line up at 4 p.m.

It’ll proceed down Market Street and across Market Street Bridge, then down Weaver Street, ending in front of the grandstand.

The board prohibits candy from being thrown from any moving apparatus, such as floats, emergency vehicles, cars, trucks, etc.

Candy may be tossed or handed out by individuals walking in the parade close to the curb.

The board states this parade regulation is for the safety of children, and to prevent them for running into the path of moving vehicles.

The parade lineup is as follows:

Pre-Division

(East Market Street from Third to Fourth streets)

Vietnam Veterans Color Guard

Parade Chairman

Clearfield Borough Mayor Jim Schell

Grand Marshal

Clearfield Borough Fire Department

Clearfield EMS

2021 Clearfield County Fair Queen and Court

2021 PA Lamb & Wool Princess, Jayna Vicary

WOKW, Sponsor

State Rep. Tommy Sankey

State Rep. Michael Armanini

Clearfield County Commissioners

Prothonotary Brian Spencer

Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder

Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers

Clearfield County Sheriff Michael Churner

Local Police Departments

DCNR/Smokey Bear

Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School Marching Band

Clearfield Bison Football Team

Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School Cheerleaders

Bigfoot Radio, Sponsor

Pop Radio, Sponsor

Passport Radio, Sponsor

Division 1

(North Third Street from East Market to Reed streets)

PA Army National Guard

West Branch Warrior Marching Band

Moshannon Valley YMCA Food Program

Clearfield County Dairy Princess

Relay For Life

Starlettes

Goshen Township Fire Company

Columbia Fire Company

Mountain Top EMS

Mountain Top Fire Company

Jaffa Shriners

Bigler YMCA, Pre-School

Central Mountain Region Antique Automobile Club of America

Curtis James Campman, Prothonotary Candidate

Northern Allegheny Roller Derby

Winburne Fire Company

Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Company

Mahaffey EMS

The Daisies

Forgotten Hearts Horse Sanctuary

Salvation Army

Max’s Revenge

Moshannon Valley Junior/Senior High Marching Band

Brookville Fire Company

Undine Fire Company

Brady Township Fire Company

Brady Township EMS

Sykesville Volunteer Fire Company

Division 2

(South Third Street from East Market Street to Leavy Avenue)

Philipsburg–Osceola Mountie Marching Band

Houtzdale Fire Company

Excelsior Fire Company

Jason Ondo, privately-owned antique fire truck

Bob Zercher, privately-owned antique fire truck

Cen-Clear

Clearfield-Curwensville Little League Softball Allstars

Charged Ministries

Clearfield County Historical Society

Fullington Auto Bus Company

Starz

Glen Richey Fire Company

Irvona Fire Company

Elkland Search and Rescue

Clearfield Youth Baseball

Fun Central

KFC

Purchase Line Marching Band

Lock Haven – Clearfield Campus

Evergreen Kennels

Mason Strouse, Clearfield Borough Mayor Candidate

Clearfield County 4-H

Falls Creek Fire Company

Hyde Volunteer Fire Company

Boalsburg Fire Company

Curwensville Senior High Marching Band

Curwensville EMS

Clearfield County Career and Technology Center

Division 3

(Power Avenue)

Curwensville Junior High Marching Band

Rescue Hose & Ladder Company

BJW Fire Company

Reynoldsville Fire Company

Clearfield Lanes Youth Bowling

Anytime Fitness

Habitat for Humanity

Davita Dialysis

The Dance Co.

Hope Fire Company

Morris Township Fire Company

Brockway Fire Company

K9 Response, Butch Mann

Hellbent

Children’s Aid Society

Clearfield County Democrats

Rural King

Keystone Regiment

Lawrence Township Fire Company #1

Montmorenci Fire Company

Colonial Courtyard

Evans Quality Childcare

Lefort’s Sweet Shoppe and Escape Rooms

Grampian Fire Company

Pine Creek Fire Company

West Sandy Hose Company

The parade lineup is subject to additions and changes.