CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Fair & Park Board has announced the lineup for the upcoming county fair parade Aug. 2
The parade will step off at 6 p.m. in downtown Clearfield. Participants may begin to line up at 4 p.m.
It’ll proceed down Market Street and across Market Street Bridge, then down Weaver Street, ending in front of the grandstand.
The board prohibits candy from being thrown from any moving apparatus, such as floats, emergency vehicles, cars, trucks, etc.
Candy may be tossed or handed out by individuals walking in the parade close to the curb.
The board states this parade regulation is for the safety of children, and to prevent them for running into the path of moving vehicles.
The parade lineup is as follows:
Pre-Division
(East Market Street from Third to Fourth streets)
- Vietnam Veterans Color Guard
- Parade Chairman
- Clearfield Borough Mayor Jim Schell
- Grand Marshal
- Clearfield Borough Fire Department
- Clearfield EMS
- 2021 Clearfield County Fair Queen and Court
- 2021 PA Lamb & Wool Princess, Jayna Vicary
- WOKW, Sponsor
- State Rep. Tommy Sankey
- State Rep. Michael Armanini
- Clearfield County Commissioners
- Prothonotary Brian Spencer
- Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder
- Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers
- Clearfield County Sheriff Michael Churner
- Local Police Departments
- DCNR/Smokey Bear
- Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School Marching Band
- Clearfield Bison Football Team
- Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School Cheerleaders
- Bigfoot Radio, Sponsor
- Pop Radio, Sponsor
- Passport Radio, Sponsor
Division 1
(North Third Street from East Market to Reed streets)
- PA Army National Guard
- West Branch Warrior Marching Band
- Moshannon Valley YMCA Food Program
- Clearfield County Dairy Princess
- Relay For Life
- Starlettes
- Goshen Township Fire Company
- Columbia Fire Company
- Mountain Top EMS
- Mountain Top Fire Company
- Jaffa Shriners
- Bigler YMCA, Pre-School
- Central Mountain Region Antique Automobile Club of America
- Curtis James Campman, Prothonotary Candidate
- Northern Allegheny Roller Derby
- Winburne Fire Company
- Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Company
- Mahaffey EMS
- The Daisies
- Forgotten Hearts Horse Sanctuary
- Salvation Army
- Max’s Revenge
- Moshannon Valley Junior/Senior High Marching Band
- Brookville Fire Company
- Undine Fire Company
- Brady Township Fire Company
- Brady Township EMS
- Sykesville Volunteer Fire Company
Division 2
(South Third Street from East Market Street to Leavy Avenue)
- Philipsburg–Osceola Mountie Marching Band
- Houtzdale Fire Company
- Excelsior Fire Company
- Jason Ondo, privately-owned antique fire truck
- Bob Zercher, privately-owned antique fire truck
- Cen-Clear
- Clearfield-Curwensville Little League Softball Allstars
- Charged Ministries
- Clearfield County Historical Society
- Fullington Auto Bus Company
- Starz
- Glen Richey Fire Company
- Irvona Fire Company
- Elkland Search and Rescue
- Clearfield Youth Baseball
- Fun Central
- KFC
- Purchase Line Marching Band
- Lock Haven – Clearfield Campus
- Evergreen Kennels
- Mason Strouse, Clearfield Borough Mayor Candidate
- Clearfield County 4-H
- Falls Creek Fire Company
- Hyde Volunteer Fire Company
- Boalsburg Fire Company
- Curwensville Senior High Marching Band
- Curwensville EMS
- Clearfield County Career and Technology Center
Division 3
(Power Avenue)
- Curwensville Junior High Marching Band
- Rescue Hose & Ladder Company
- BJW Fire Company
- Reynoldsville Fire Company
- Clearfield Lanes Youth Bowling
- Anytime Fitness
- Habitat for Humanity
- Davita Dialysis
- The Dance Co.
- Hope Fire Company
- Morris Township Fire Company
- Brockway Fire Company
- K9 Response, Butch Mann
- Hellbent
- Children’s Aid Society
- Clearfield County Democrats
- Rural King
- Keystone Regiment
- Lawrence Township Fire Company #1
- Montmorenci Fire Company
- Colonial Courtyard
- Evans Quality Childcare
- Lefort’s Sweet Shoppe and Escape Rooms
- Grampian Fire Company
- Pine Creek Fire Company
- West Sandy Hose Company
The parade lineup is subject to additions and changes.