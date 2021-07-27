ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to throw an awesome party, you need to plan and prepare. Here is how you can throw an entertaining house party guests will remember for a long time.

Planning and preparation are the keys to success when it comes to throwing a memorable house party. No one wants to go to a party that doesn’t have music, food, and entertainment. Learn how to throw a memorable house party so you can have the best one of the year!

Introductions and Games

If your guests don’t know each other, the party’s atmosphere may be stiff and awkward. When you are among guests, be sure to introduce them to each other and start conversations. Another way to introduce your friends to each other is to use fun games, dancing, and other entertainment that starts conversations.

Lock the Doors To Restricted Areas

It’s often difficult to keep the guests—especially if you have a lot of them—out of the restricted rooms in your house, such as your bedroom, closets, et cetera. If you don’t want people to mess up your bedroom and other areas of your house, you need to lock the doors to those rooms. This way, you can ensure everyone stays in the main area and enjoys the party.

Music Playlists and Food

The key to throwing a great house party is to have upbeat music. You can create a playlist, find playlists for parties on Spotify and YouTube, or even hire a DJ to play the best tunes. Everyone will be on their feet and dancing all night long when there’s a great DJ or playlist. Additionally, when you’re learning how to throw a memorable house party, remember to include food and drinks. You don’t need to go too fancy—simply have some chips, dip, sandwiches, sodas, and similar things.

Exit Strategy

At the end of the night, when you want to go to sleep, you need an exit strategy to get everyone out of your house. Just in case a few friends need to stay the night, make sure you know how to make your guest room feel like a cozy and clean hotel. When it’s time for your guests to leave, you can play slow music or turn down the volume, make an announcement, and grab a garbage bag to begin cleaning up any messes.