ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence Twp.

Police were called to a Glen Richey residence for a report of an out of control male. Upon arrival contact was made with Kenneth Scott Matthews, 42, of Glen Richey who has an active warrant with the Clearfield Co. Sheriff’s office. He was taken into custody and house in the Clearfield Co. Jail. Additional charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct to be filed.

The LTPD and PA State Police will conduct a DUI Checkpoint in the month of August within the jurisdiction of Lawrence Twp. The purpose of the checkpoint is to identify impaired driver and reduce alcohol-related crashes. Motorists are reminded to not drink and drive and always buckle up when traveling in a vehicle.

Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief on Graham St. where the rear window of the victim’s vehicle was smashed in. Anyone with information is asked to contact LTPD at 814-765-1647.