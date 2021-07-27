ADVERTISEMENT

There is currently an opening for a Licensed Massage Therapist to work at the Easton Family Chiropractic Office in Knox. One, two, or three days per week performing therapeutic massage. They will supply the patients. Flexible schedule and friendly working environment. Compensation is commensurate with experience. Please call the office at 814-992-2001 if this opportunity interests you.

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-licensed-massage-therapist/