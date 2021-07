ADVERTISEMENT

Brett Aaron Nesbit, 51 of Marchand, passed away, Sunday July 25, 2021 at his home. He was born March 12, 1970 to Jerry J. and Karen J. (Holby) Nesbit in Indiana. He was a 1988 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and was a member of the Pennsylvania and National Holstein Associations. Brett was a lifelong dairy farmer working on […]

