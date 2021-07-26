ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A local woman is being charged with child endangerment.

According to Lawrence Township police, 33-year-old Julie Peters of Woodland was found passed out inside a vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Save A Lot parking lot.

Peters was reportedly under the influence and had a small child with her. She also had her car windows up, and because it wasn’t running, this increased the heat inside the car.

Upon investigation, police determined Peters was parked in the lot for an extended period of time. The child, police say, was released to a third-party, and Peters was charged for the incident.