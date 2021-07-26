ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center of DuBois will host a very special reception for its August Show, “Coloring Outside the Lines: Redefining Art and Human Expression.”

The show will feature the abstract artwork of Abraham Darlington. The opening reception will be held Friday, Aug. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Darlington will be on-hand to meet with guests, as well as to demonstrate his technique. Light refreshments will be served. The show will be on exhibit in the Winkler Gallery for the month of August.

The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located on the second floor at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois. It’s a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.

Hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.