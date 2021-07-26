ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A suspected area drug dealer is behind bars for selling heroin and crystal methamphetamine from his motel room.

According to Lawrence Township police, “credible information” was received that 50-year-old Thomas M. Derydt of Ridgway was selling heroin and crystal meth from his room at the Red Roof Inn, Clearfield.

Subsequently, officers obtained a search warrant that was executed at 4:57 p.m. Friday. The search allegedly turned up a scale, drug paraphernalia, heroin, crystal meth and a large sum of cash.

Derydt was taken into custody and to the township police station, where police say, he broke a department shackle when he became irate and threatening towards officers.

Derydt was housed in Clearfield County Jail on drug charges and a state parole detainer. He’s charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and related offenses.