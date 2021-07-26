PENFIELD – Programs have been set for Aug. 6-8 at the Parker Dam State Park in Penfield. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 6

The Amazing Journey of the Monarch Butterfly:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

All don’t make the journey, but those that do accomplish quite a feat. Learn more about this unique migration, the Monarch butterfly, and about the obstacles that stand in the way of the species continuing to thrive.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Throwback: Discovery Walk—Stream Ecology:

10 a.m. – outside CCC Museum

[This program was offered at this date, time, and location 50 years ago.]

Learn about stream ecology on this walk along Laurel Run. Wear shoes you can get wet as we will be wading into the stream to get a first-hand look at what lives there.

PA Black Bears:

ADVERTISEMENT

3 p.m. – Beach House steps

They are some of the largest animals you might meet in the woods. But Black bears are not necessarily animals to fear. Learn more about how they survive in the habitats which they live and how humans can safely interact with them during encounters.

Conservation of PA’s Elk:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

For more than 100 years, effort has been made to conserve PA’s elk herd. Following its reintroduction, after having been originally eliminated from Penn’s Woods, a sustainable wild elk population has been the focus of much work. Come learn about the first 100-plus years of elk conservation and what the future holds.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Tea and Talk:

7 p.m. – Beach House

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk varies from year to year – what do you want to talk about?

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.