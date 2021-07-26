ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – An area couple is facing drug charges following a traffic stop Saturday in Clearfield.

According to Lawrence Township police, at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 879 and the Clark Street overpass for numerous equipment violations.

Through initial contact, it was found the passenger, 41-year-old Scott Wilt of Curwensville, had an active warrant through the police department and that the driver, 21-year-old Kathryn Cowder of Bigler, had a suspended license.

Police obtained consent to search the vehicle, which allegedly turned up crystal methamphetamine, buprenorphine and drug paraphernalia. Wilt was able to satisfy his warrant, and both he and Cowder were released from the scene.

Wilt is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Cowder is facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, plus numerous traffic violations.