CLEARFIELD – And they’re off …

Here are the judges for the Derby Hat Day at the Clearfield County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

In front are: Jody Grumblatt, Liddle Gallery; Julie Noal, The Progress; Paula Miller, Clearfield County Historical Society.

In back are Dan Lanager, Clearfield; Logan Cramer, Passport Radio; Dave Glass, Clearfield County Commissioner.

Wear your finest, most elaborate hat and come out and enjoy Derby Hat Day at the fair in the grandstand during harness racing, starting at 12 p.m. Fun for the entire family!

All welcome for this free event sponsored by the Clearfield County Historical Society. Come for the fun and win prizes. Top prize for Best of Show is a $100 gift card.

Plus, there will be 10 other winners including CCHS choice award, best boy, best girl, best teenager, best man, best group of two, best group of more than two and top three best women’s hats. All kids participating get a prize.

See you at the fair!