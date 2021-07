ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph “Joey Dee” S. Deangelo, 98, of New Castle, PA, formerly of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Wednesday, July 21, 2021, while a resident at The Grove at New Castle. He was born on August 13, 1922, to the late Santino and Sarafina (Giangiulio) Deangelo in Reynoldsville. Joe graduated from high school and attended The Julliard […]

