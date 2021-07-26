Lawrence Twp.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Industrial Park Rd. for a traffic violation. A consent search of the vehicle led police to fine methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed against Kelsey Molitor, 23, of Clearfield.

PSP Clearfield

State police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief in Houtzdale Brough. Unknown actor(s) broke out the rear window of the victim’s 2016 Jeep while parked at the intersection of Eliza and Mcateer St. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-8300. The victims are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the actor(s).

State police are investigating the theft of a check from the Irvona EMS. The investigation continues.

State police arrested a 39 year old Olanta male for a PFA violation.

State police responded to an incident on Deer Creek Rd. in Morris Twp. Jennifer Folmar, 29, and Ethel Folmar, 64, both of Morrisdale got into a verbal argument that turned physical. Charges were filed against both individuals for harassment.

State police responded to a 4th Ave. residence in Woodward Twp. for a report of two dogs that got loosed and attacked the victim’s goats causing injury. The owner of the dogs was cited for a dog law violation.

State police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a residence on Ashland Rd. in Decatur Twp. Unknown actor(s) forced entry into a camp and removed several items. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police responded to Zion Rd. in Knox Twp. for the report of an assault. Shawn Oshenic, 46, of Olanta assaulted a male victim and fled the scene. Oshenic was charged with harassment.

State police conducted a traffic stop on Brisbin St. in Houtzdale borough. The 26 year old male driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and medical marijuana. Charges are pending blood results.

A 24 year old Altoona male was found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of marijuana. Charges are pending blood results.

State police responded to a single vehicle crash on the Shawville-Frenchville Hwy. in Girard Twp. The operator swerved to miss a deer and struck a guide rail. The operator was found to be under the influence.

State police filed charges against Jane Gearhart, 65, of Clearfield for false reports. Gearhart related to police that her daughter took her vehicle without her permission and that her daughter’s boyfriend wrecked the vehicle in the Pittsburgh area. Through further investigation it was determined that Gearhart falsified the report and that her daughter did in fact have permission to utilize the vehicle.

State police are investigating several incidents of ID theft. The victims are subject to an unemployment scam.

State police found a 34 year old Morrisdale female to be operating a vehicle while under the influence of a narcotic. It is also suspected that the female caused intentional damage to another vehicle. Charges are pending.

State police are investigating an incident of child endangerment in Morris Twp. a 61 year old Hawk Run man was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia that was in reach of an 11 year old female. Charges are pending.

State police investigated an incident of criminal trespass on Hannah St. in Woodward Twp. Brittany Billett, 29, and Joanna Shylock, 33, both of Houtzdale were located in an apartment sleeping. Billett was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both arrestees advised that they knew they should not be in the apartment and were taken into custody and removed from the apartment. Charges have been filed.