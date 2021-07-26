ADVERTISEMENT

Here is your chance to win $100 in Digging for Treasure PA Lottery Tickets with up to 10 chances to win $250,000.

No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older. Please see official rules on contest page.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Play Digging for Treasure, the new Scratch-Off game from the Pennsylvania Lottery with 10 top prizes of $250,000. Pick up the game and play today. Benefits Older Pennsylvanians. Every Day. Must be 18 years or older to play. Please play responsibly. Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-GAMBLER-The Pennsylvania Lottery again generated more than $1 billion last year for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.