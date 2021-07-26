ADVERTISEMENT

Korner Enterprise and Wholesale currently has an opportunity to join their team. They are looking for an experienced bookkeeper. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in accounting (Preferred) At least 1 years of experience in bookkeeping or any accounting related fields Experience in QuickBooks and Microsoft Excel Responsibilities: Bookkeeping Recording financial transactions and balancing the books Update and maintain the general ledger Preparing […]

