ADVERTISEMENT

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a Punxsutawney man after his injured dog was discovered tied outside unable to reach food, water, or shelter during a severe thunderstorm. Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Seth Daniel Yezierski. According to a criminal complaint, around 11:15 p.m. on July 7, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/charges-filed-after-injured-dog-found-tied-outside-during-storm/