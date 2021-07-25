ADVERTISEMENT

STATE COLLEGE – The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) is teaming up with WHVL-TV and the State College Spikes to host the third annual Central Pennsylvania 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on the campus of Penn State University. The Central Pennsylvania 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is open to the community and participants may register as an individual or as part of a team.

The cost is $30 per individual or team member. All climbers receive a commemorative shirt and a name badge of the firefighter they are honoring.

Anyone interested in participating may register by going to http://events.firehero.org/whvl or www.whvl.com.

All proceeds from the Central Pennsylvania 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will go to the NFFF. The NFFF funds programs to support the families of your local fallen firefighters and the FDNY Counseling Services Unit.

For more information about the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs and the NFFF, go to www.firehero.org.

“When firefighters, EMS or police are lost in the line of duty it has a great impact on our communities and across the country,” said Penny Hain of WHVL.

“We wanted to find a way to honor the folks that we have lost while helping the loved ones, friends and co-workers they left behind.”

The activities begin on the day of the event with climber check-in at 8 a.m. followed by opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. Climbing will begin at 10 a.m. and the participants will climb the equivalent of 110 stories to symbolize the number of floors in each of the Twin Towers.

Following the climb, participants and volunteers will be treated to an after party beginning at 12 p.m.