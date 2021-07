ADVERTISEMENT

Lennea R. Darrin, 77, of Brookville, died Thursday morning, July 22, 2021, at Laurelbrook Landing following a period of declining health. Born in Renova, PA, on August 7, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Evelyn Kautz Darrin. She was a graduate of Renova High School and Business College of Philadelphia. Lennea was crafty and a very […]

