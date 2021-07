ADVERTISEMENT

John Everett Wensel, age 53, of Rouseville, died after a period of declining health, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Warren General Hospital. Born on July 12, 1968, in Titusville, he was a son of the late Lawrence Richard Wensel and Ruth Frances Sparks Wensel Zahner. John worked many various jobs as a janitor; he enjoyed what he did. John […]

