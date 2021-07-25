ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A jury deliberated for around 20 minutes on Thursday afternoon before finding an area man not guilty of choking and assaulting a woman. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) (Photo Courtesy GantDaily.com) William R. Winkelman, 48, of Cherry Tree, was found not guilty of felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault following a trial. […]

