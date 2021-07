ADVERTISEMENT

Arlene Mae Voris, 89, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Mahaffey, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Clarion Hospital. She was born May 5, 1932, to Rev. Clifford R. and Mable (Shafer) Doverspike in Troutville. Arlene was a long-standing member of Chestnut Grove Independent Church where she played the organ and piano, she was formerly the Bell Township, Clearfield County, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/arlene-mae-voris/