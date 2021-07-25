ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Bullers served our country in the United States Air Force. Name: Joe Brooks Bullers Born: October 1, 1934 Died: June 16, 2021 Hometown: Brookville, Pa. Branch: U.S. Air Force Joe attended Brookville High School and then joined the United States Air Force where he completed his education. He honorably served his country with the United States Air Force for […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-joe-bullers/