Despite practicing what you’ve learned, you may feel you’re not making the progress you want. Consider a few simple changes to improve your batting average.

On paper, baseball seems simple enough; you have a bat, you hit the ball, you run to as many bases as you can before the opposing team catches up with you. While the objective is easy to understand, it is an entirely different thing to achieve that objective with the best results possible.

Implementing some simple changes to improve your batting average can see you hitting harder, faster, and farther than you did just a few days ago. It can be as easy as using the tools and skills already available to you but changing your perspective and approach.

Adjust Your Technique

Swinging the bat isn’t as easy as it sounds; you’re going to need the proper stance when you’re at the plate to send the ball flying farther. There are a few mistakes players make when it’s their turn to bat, so make sure you’re conscious of what you’re doing.

Focus on the Ball

Many players have trouble keeping track of the ball. That’s understandable—it’s a small object flying at you from 60 feet away. Often, your eyes lose focus or begin to wander, but you need to condition yourself to never lose sight of the ball. Don’t look away! Don’t look at your bat to try and line up your shot; keep all eyes on the ball and let your hands take care of the bat.

Proper Grip

You can have all the strength in the world, but it still won’t be enough to get you a home run if you have an improper grip on the bat. You need to find a nice middle ground between a loose grip and a firm one; either extreme will limit your control of the bat, slow down your swing, and cause your batting performance to suffer.

Have the Right Equipment

When the issue isn’t related to technique, it may be due to faulty or inappropriate equipment. Always take stock of what you have available, from your bat and your pads to the ball you’re hitting.

Have a Bat That Fits You

Choosing the right bat means understanding your physical limits. Pick a bat that is proportionate to your height to ensure you don’t end up with something too short or too long. You also need to ensure your bat has the proper weight distribution and is not too top or bottom-heavy.

Break In Your Bat

Most bats take time to break in and are usually broken in after around 300 ball hits. Using a broken-in bat is a simple way to improve your batting average, and purchasing a rolled baseball bat can offer you a ready-to-use piece of equipment without the hassle of spending the time to break it in yourself.

Identify Your Weaknesses

Before making any alterations to your practice routine or play style, always consider your weaknesses as a player. Make your own observations and ask others for their opinions on what you might be doing wrong. Take every bit of criticism on the chin and use it to improve your overall performance.