DUBOIS – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that a section of Route 219 (West DuBois Avenue) in DuBois will be closed on Sunday, July 25.

The road will be closed near the intersection with DuBois Street and a local detour will be in place. The closure is necessary to protect motorists and move equipment as demolition of a building located at the intersection takes place.

Closure details are:

Closure hours are 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 25 through 6 a.m. Monday, July 26. PennDOT will reopen the road sooner if work progress allows.

The detour will use DuBois Street, Parkway Drive, Route 219/Liberty Boulevard, and Route 219 (West DuBois Avenue).

Drivers should anticipate travel delays depending on traffic volumes.

PennDOT reminds drivers to obey official detour signs, remain patient, obey the posted speed limits and always buckle up.

