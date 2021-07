ADVERTISEMENT

Robert “Bob” Denver Parolari age 81 a life long Brockway, PA; resident currently a resident at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville, PA; died on Monday July 19, 2021. Born on December 13, 1939, in Brockway, he was the son of the late Paul and Eva M. Rebo Parolari. Retired, Bob had been employed at Brockway Glass in the […]

