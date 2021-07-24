ADVERTISEMENT

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Various volunteer roles are available with Samaritan’s Purse through Operation Christmas Child in the West Central Pennsylvania region. Currently, the West Central PA Area is actively seeking volunteers who are interested in serving on its community and student relations teams in Clearfield, Jefferson, and Indiana Counties. Community relations volunteers are ambassadors within their local communities, and […]

