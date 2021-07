ADVERTISEMENT

Harry L. “Larry” Rankin, 79, of Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, surrounded by his family at UPMC Shadyside. He was born October 02, 1941, to Harry J. and Genevieve (Cokley) Rankin in Punxsutawney. Larry was a lifelong member of the Albion United Methodist Church. He retired from Thermal Guard after 31 years. Larry enjoyed his vegetable garden, hunting, […]

