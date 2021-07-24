ADVERTISEMENT

Is your family tired of the summer heat? Stay cool with these fun activities and create new family traditions that everyone will be excited for next year!

With the summer heat nearing its peak soon, it’s as good a time as any to find a way to cool yourself and your whole family off without staying inside or paying exorbitant prices. There are plenty of hobbies to learn and activities to try that will make this summer a memorable one—you just need to keep an open mind. Try out one of these fun ways for the family to cool off this summer and schedule a family bonding day that everyone will enjoy.

Water Fight!

On a day when the heat becomes unbearable, and tensions run high, the only answer is a no-holds-barred water fight where the whole family gets involved. Bring out the big guns—find water guns, sponges, hoses, and water balloons to build your arsenal against each other. Not only will you have a chance to cool off in the mid-summer heat, but everyone—especially siblings—will also have a way to take out any pent-up frustration that they may have with other family members.

For an even more exciting experience, schedule a water fight with one of your neighbors’ families and team up against them!

Celebrate Christmas in July

If everyone in the family would rather think about winter and snow than the unrelenting heatwave, why not cool off with some wintery fun? Celebrating Christmas in July is normally a holiday reserved for the southern hemisphere—but you can bring it into your household and dream of the cooler, snowy days coming in five more months. Combine summer activities with a winter flair, such as making your own snow or sipping on festive, non-alcoholic drinks.

Summer can be a long stretch of time without any holidays for children to get excited about. Start a new tradition by learning how to celebrate Christmas in July and finding something unique to do as a family that your children will remember for their whole lives.

Make Ice Pops, Snow Cones, or Fudgesicles

One of the easiest things to make in the kitchen is an ice pop or popsicle. You can pour just about any liquid into an ice tray, freeze it, and eat it later as a yummy treat. Gather the family together to create some delicious—and perhaps some not-so-delicious—concoctions to eat as a popsicle or snow cone.

If your family prefers fudgesicles, you can make them as a fun way for the family to cool off this summer! Try mixing the following at medium heat:

One can of evaporated milk

Two tablespoons of brown sugar

Half a cup of dark chocolate chips

Half a teaspoon of vanilla extract

A tiny bit of salt

Stir the mixture until it’s a pure liquid, let it cool, then stir it again before pouring it into a popsicle mold. After a few hours, you’ll have fudgesicles for the entire family to enjoy!