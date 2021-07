ADVERTISEMENT

Cesare Giacinto Salandra age 75 of Charleston, West Virginia and Azel, Texas died on Tuesday July 20, 2021, at the Charleston Area Medical Center. Born on September 22, 1945, in Brockway, PA; he was the son of the late Octavius and Angelina Mastri Salandra. Cesare started out his extensive career at Brockway Glass as an Engineer. From there he put […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/cesare-giacinto-salandra/