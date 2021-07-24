ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) have been working hard to bring a musical back to the CAST stage for the first time since March of 2020.

This Broadway cabaret features 16 music and dance numbers from popular musicals including Rent, 42nd Street, Mamma Mia!, Hamilton, Rock of Ages, Jersey Boys, Chicago and many others.

This production is under the direction of Brandi Billotte, with music direction by Gary Wilsoncroft. A team of new and seasoned performers are working hard on stage and behind the scenes to pull the production together.

This production will be enjoyable for anyone from teens through senior citizens. There is something for everyone.

Performances will take place at CAST on July 29-30-31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org, at the CAST office on Mondays, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., or at the box office 30 minutes before each show.

This is a special fundraiser production, and not part of the formal theater season at CAST. Volunteers at CAST remind season ticket holders that the formal theater season has been pushed to 2022.

New season tickets have been e-mailed to anyone with their email address on file. If season ticket holders have not yet received their tickets via e-mail, of if they would like to have season tickets mailed to them, they should contact CAST.

For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474. CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust Street in the heart of Downtown Clearfield.