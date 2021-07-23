ADVERTISEMENT

Criminal Charges Filed Against House Member

HARRISBURG – Yesterday the Attorney General of Pennsylvania filed criminal charges against Rep. Margo Davidson (D-Philadelphia). Today, Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) received Davidson’s resignation letter, effective immediately.



Davidson is charged with theft, solicitation to hinder apprehension and election code violations.

“When one member of our chamber breaks the trust the public gives to us, it impacts all of our abilities to govern effectively,” Cutler said. “I applaud the efforts of the Attorney General to identify corruption and take swift action. Now, members on both sides of the aisle are tasked with rebuilding and earning the trust that has been broken by these actions.”



The speaker will announce a special election for the 164th district in the next 10 days.