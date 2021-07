ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Elizabeth “Bette” London, 94, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, while convalescing at Christ the King Manor, DuBois. She was born April 4, 1927, in Little Rock, Arkansas, daughter of the late Ada (Jones) and Edward Cassin. Bette graduated from Redemptorist High School in 1945 and from St. Teresa’s College in 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/mary-elizabeth-bette-london/