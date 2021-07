ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Lawrence Township police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a recent motorcycle pursuit suspect.

According to a news release, police attempted a traffic stop following multiple violations around 3 p.m. Monday, July 19. The male suspect, however, was able to flee on his motorcycle.

Anyone with information on either the suspect or his motorcycle is asked to call police at 814-765-1533 and reference incident 2021-00397.